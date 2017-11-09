Open Houses Of The Week – November 10, 2017

New OC Zoning District Proposal Removed From Comp Plan; Short-Term Rental Definition Sought OCEAN CITY — A new R-1A zoning district that would essentially ban short-term rentals in Ocean City’s single-family residential communities will not be included in the revised comprehensive plan, but the issue is far from over. In the wake of growing complaints about vacation rentals in some of Ocean City’s traditional year-round single family home… Read more »

Questions Surround County's Recent Wrongful Search And Seizure Settlement SNOW HILL – A threatening post on social media. A Worcester County Sheriff's Office investigation. A settlement. A trial board hearing. More than a year after an Instagram post alluded to a potential school shooting at Stephen Decatur High School, questions remain about the ensuing actions of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. While details are…

Median Fence Project Underway OCEAN CITY — The long-awaited dune-style median fence and enhanced lighting project for Coastal Highway got underway this week with a first phase that includes removing all of the trees from the existing median. After over a year of planning, engineering and contract bidding, the State Highway Administration (SHA) project that will install a dune-style…