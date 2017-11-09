Last Beam Installed At AGH’s Burbage Cancer Center

Pictured, from left, Michael Franklin, president and CEO Atlantic General Hospital; Hugh Cropper, IV., Board of Trustees Chairman; Jack Burbage, Jr., Campaign for the Future Co-Chair; Roopa Gupta, M.D.; and Rabindra Paul, M.D. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The last beam to be installed in the new John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center was signed and put in place last month.

On-site to sign the beam was Atlantic General Hospital CEO and president Michael Franklin, Board Chair Hugh Cropper, IV, Campaign for the Future Co-Chair and campaign Life Visionary Jack Burbage, Jr., providers Dr. Rabindra Paul and Dr. Roopa Gupta, and staff from AGH’s Regional Cancer Care Center.

The center will combine personalized care and advanced technology, enabling patients to move smoothly through the various steps of their cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The center will offer comprehensive, wide-ranging services on one campus including medical oncology/chemotherapy, radiation oncology, advanced laparoscopic surgery, interventional radiology and advanced minimally-invasive surgery such as cystoscopy services, advanced laparoscopic surgery and advanced women’s GYN surgery. Diagnostic services such as PET scans, CT, MRI, mammography, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine along with lab and pathology services and an advanced breast diagnostic center including stereotactic needle biopsy, along with colonoscopies and stomach/esophageal endoscopies are available as well. Also provided will be cancer prevention, education and support for patients and caregivers such as palliative care, pastoral care, patient navigation, pharmacy/medical counseling, rehabilitation services health screenings, education and outreach support groups and services for the entire community.

In addition to those many services, the new center will enhance the direct telemedicine relationship the hospital currently has with the University of Maryland Medical Center. Through this relationship residents of the lower Eastern Shore who may require advanced lung surgery, including those with diagnosed or suspected cancers, are now able to meet with leading experts in thoracic surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) in Baltimore without leaving the Shore.

The new 18,000-square-foot center is expected to be complete next spring.