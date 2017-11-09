Hunting, Fishing Adventures Recounted In New Book

The front and back cover of C.L. Marshall’s latest book is shown. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A local author is using his adventures in hunting and fishing to tell humorous and harrowing short stories about life in the Chesapeake Bay region.

In C.L. Marshall’s newest book, “Chesapeake Bay Hunting and Fishing: Unforgettable Tales of Wing and Water,” readers get to relive memorable hunting and fishing tales from several well-known settings, from the scales at the White Marlin Open to Assateague Island and beyond.

“This book is the heart and soul of what we do and celebrates Delmarva and the Eastern Shore,” he said. “You don’t have to live here to celebrate that lifestyle.”

Marshall, a Pocomoke resident, said encouragement from his mentor, Bill Sterling, and the success of his first book, “Chesapeake Bay Duck Hunting Tales,” inspired him to write another collection of short stories.

“Based on the success of the first book, I wanted to do it again,” he said. “The stories were there. I just had to put them down on paper.”

Marshall said his new book speaks to the area’s lifestyle of hunting, fishing and boating, yet offers a humorous and light-hearted approach.

“The fishing and historical aspects make it differ greatly from the first book,” he said. “It’s a lot more than a bunch of short stories.”

Marshall added that stories found in the book give readers a glimpse into relationships and the emotions surrounding fishing and hunting adventures.

“It’s more about the friends and things that happen surrounding the hunting and fishing activities,” he said.

In one story, for example, Marshall relives the emotions of bringing a fish to the scales at the White Marlin Open, while in another he relays the death of his great-great-grandfather.

“He died in a boating accident and the story was about that day and what happened,” he said. “The book ends with a poem written by his widow.”

Marshall said the book is accompanied by photographs from Paul Bramble and Jim Lewis and illustrations from Joyce Northam.

“The combination of those two and the artwork from Joyce brought this book to life,” he said.

Marshall will hold book signings at the Waterfowl Festival in Easton on Nov. 10-12, the Ocean City Fish Company on Nov. 17 and Bishop’s Stock on Dec. 1.

“Chesapeake Bay Hunting and Fishing: Unforgettable Tales of Wing and Water” is now available on Marshall’s website, www.clmarshallpublishing.com. The book has an official release date set for Nov. 6 and can be purchased in certain stores, such as Sisters and Atlantic Tackle.

“The Eastern Shore is a very unique area, and one that we are blessed to call home,” he said. “For the outdoorsman it is truly the land of opportunity. The myriad of activities that we participate in on a regular basis are the ‘bucket list’ life goals of many. This book celebrates the culture of the Shore, past, present, and future. It’s the special relationship that many locals and visitors alike develop, and then foster through their life that this book embodies.”