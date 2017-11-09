Duitscher, Coastal Hospice Volunteer, Recognized At 34th Governor’s Service Awards Ceremony

Coastal Hospice volunteer David Duitscher received the award for volunteerism in the veteran category during the 34th Governor’s Service Awards ceremony on Nov. 2 at the Children’s Theater in Annapolis. Duitscher, who has been volunteering with Coastal Hospice for 17 years, is a veteran himself and an active volunteer in Coastal Hospice’s “We Honor Veterans” program that honors veterans in hospice care. Pictured, from left, at the awards ceremony are Steven McAdams, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives; Robert L. Flynn, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs; Duitscher; and Van Brooks, Director of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. Submitted Photos