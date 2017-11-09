Decatur Runners Solid In Regional Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams turned in solid performances at last week’s state regional meet with the girls’ team finishing fifth overall.

Decatur sent several runners to the state 3A-East regional meet last week in Ellicott City. The Decatur girls finished fifth overall as a team among the schools represented from all over the state, while the Seahawk boys finished eighth overall.

For the Decatur girls, Kailey Andrews finished 27th, Mary Mergott finished 30th, Mikayla Denault finished 31st, Dori Krasner came in 35th, Maya Knepp finished 37th and Elizabeth Dutton finished 43rd. For the Decatur boys, Jack Reimer finished 29th, George Cheynet was 38th, Chad Fischer finished 45th, Sam Rakowski was 46th, Richard Poist was 49th and John James was 51st.