Annual Holiday Toy Drive Gearing Up In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has begun collecting new, unwrapped toys for their Annual Holiday Toy Drive.

This year, all toy donations will benefit Worcester GOLD, a local non-profit organization who strives to promote dignity by providing financial aid to families in crisis, vulnerable adults and children in foster care in Worcester County. This is the second year that the OCPD Holiday Toy Drive has benefited Worcester GOLD.

All toys will be provided to Worcester GOLD as part of their “Helping Hands for the Holidays” program. In 2016, this program ensured that over 600 Worcester County children had toys to open during the holiday season. The OCPD is proud to join their efforts again this year.

New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Public Safety Building, located at 6501 Coastal Highway. Worcester GOLD requests that all toys be valued at $40 or less and not include jewelry, electronics, video games or toy weapons of any kind.

All monetary donations and contributions should be directed to Worcester County GOLD and mailed to P.O. Box 39, Snow Hill, Md., 21863.

Holiday event organizers wishing to partner with the OCPD Holiday Toy Drive are asked to contact the OCPD at 410-723-6610. The deadline for all toy donations is Tuesday, Dec. 12.