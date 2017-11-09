A Week In Business – November 10, 2017

New Board Member Named

OCEAN CITY – The Bank of Ocean City announced Andrew Adkins has been elected to join the Board of Directors of the bank.

Adkins is President and CEO of Adkins, Inc., where he oversees the day to day operations of their various business holdings of Bayville Package Store, Bayside Wine and Spirits, Bayside Postal Services and Treasure Beach RV Park and Campground. Adkins also serves as General Manager and Trustee of Bayville Shopping Center and Marina, LLP.

In the community, Adkins serves as an Alternative Representative to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, Sub-Aqueous Land Owners Commission-Sussex County. He is also the founder and past president of the Delaware Package Store Association. In this role, he worked directly with lawmakers to modernize Delaware laws regarding the sales of alcohol in the state.

“I would like to personally welcome Andrew to the Board of Bank of Ocean City. Having recently expanded into Sussex County, Del., his knowledge of the local market, vast business experience and commitment to the area will continue the tradition of Bank of Ocean City’s Directors being part of the fabric of the communities we serve,” said Bank of Ocean City President and CEO Reid Tingle.

Finance Director Chosen

BERLIN — Ocean Pines, Worcester County’s largest residential community, has named its new director of finance.

Steve Phillips, a 19-year finance and accounting veteran, will be responsible for Ocean Pines Association’s budgeting, forecasting and accounting practices, maintenance of its fiscal records and the preparation and interpretation of financial reports, effective Monday, Jan. 8.

Phillips most recently served as senior associate vice president for Finance and Operations for Harford Community College in Churchville, Md.

For the past eight years, Phillips had the responsibilities of controller for Harford Community College, which operates a $50 million budget. He also has had the responsibility for Operations, Procurement and Public Safety at the community college. Campus operations included capital projects, facilities maintenance, grounds maintenance, events management and housekeeping.

While with the community college, he helped with the development of Screech (a financial web-based portal), the implementation of control/performance audits, oversaw the annual financial audit, and created a new cancellation process for non­payment.

His previous work experience included managing and improving headquarters and staff financial planning and analysis processes for a chief administrative officer’s group, including monthly updates, quarterly operation reviews, five-year business plans, quarterly forecasts and ad-hoc requests.

Designation Announced

SALISBURY — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) has recognized Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) with a Blue Distinction® Center designation in the area of bariatric surgery as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities shown to deliver quality specialty care based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community for patient safety and better health outcomes.

To receive a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery designation, a healthcare facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complications and readmissions, for gastric stapling and/or gastric banding procedures. A healthcare facility must also have earned national accreditations at both the facility level and the bariatric care-specific level.

“Peninsula Regional Medical Center is proud to be recognized by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield for meeting the rigorous selection criteria for bariatric surgery set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said PRMC President/CEO, Dr. Peggy Naleppa. “We provide exceptional care to our patients, and it’s always gratifying to have this level of national recognition to confirm that our commitment to outstanding care and patient safety is on par with the best bariatric programs in the United States.”

Sales Team Addition

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley welcomed Genna Murphy to the Personal Lines sales team as a Private Client Advisor.

Murphy comes with sales, marketing and teaching experience. She has worked in the real estate industry, most recently as a licensed real estate agent specializing in vacation rentals.