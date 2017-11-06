Suspected Drunk Driver Takes Joy Ride Through Dunes

Photo by Myrl A Hersh

OCEAN CITY — A Federalsburg man faces drunk driving and other charges after an early Sunday morning joy ride over and through the dunes for several blocks.

Around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the beach at 99th Street for a reported SUV stuck in the dunes. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located a Ford Explorer with significant body damage stuck in the dune. The driver, later identified as Daniel Silvers, 47, of Federalsburg, was the sole occupant and was still in the vehicle.

The investigation revealed the vehicle entered the beach at 118th Street and traveled south, damaging the dunes, snow fencing and other property in its path, before coming to rest in the area of 99th Street. Silvers was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while impaired, failure to stop after an accident involving property damage and failure to locate and notify the owner after an accident involving property damage.