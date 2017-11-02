Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 3, 2017

The China Seas Motel was located on the oceanfront at 51st Street. Designed to resemble a Chinese “junk” (a commercial fishing

boat seen on the rivers of China), the unique building attracted much attention on Coastal Highway.

The motel had been built in 1963 after lower land values following the March Storm of 1962 spurred development in North Ocean

City. This was one of the first motels north of 33rd Street. It contained 32 units.

The China Seas was destroyed in an early morning fire on May 8, 1969.

The building had not opened for the season and was empty at the time of the fire. The motel was never built and former site is

now the location of The Coral Reef and The Worcester House.

Photo from Bunk Mann’s Collection