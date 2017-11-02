Things I Like – November 3, 2017

When a pleasant surprise comes in the mail

This year’s World Series

Parents at the post office sending goodie bags to their kids in colleges

An act of compassion from my child

That I didn’t snow here this week

Trying different kinds of Acai bowls

Building up credit card reward points

Leaving the dentist after a cleaning

Operation Christmas Child

Well-organized youth sports tournaments

Fried chicken every now and again

