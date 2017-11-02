SD High School Seniors Knepp, Hammond, Taylor, Named Commended Students In 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program

by

Stephen Decatur High School seniors Maya Knepp, Justin Hammond and Kyla Taylor, pictured with Principal Tom Zimmer, have been named Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program for placing among the top 5 percent of more than 1.6 million test-takers on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.