Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Presents “A-B-C-Me Play Program” At Buckingham Elementary

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presented its “A-B-C-Me Play Program” at Buckingham Elementary School. Julie Young’s fourth-grade music students learned all about the violin during their regular music instructional periods from Monika Lilley. The program represents MSO’s commitment to support school music teachers and to help their students develop an appreciation for the wonderful world of music.