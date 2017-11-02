Mallards Honored With Post-Season Awards

BERLIN- The Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) this week doled out its post-season fall sports awards and Worcester Prep was well represented on the list including a couple of conference Player of the Year honors.

Vincent Petrera was named ESIAC Player of the Year in boys’ varsity soccer.

“Vincent is an excellent student and one of the best players I have ever coached in 40 years of youth and interscholastic sports,” said Coach Terry Underkoffler, who incidentally collected his 500th career win this season.

Also named to the ESIAC All-Conference First-Team were Cole Berry, Tucker Brown, Brenner Maull, Cooper Richins and Henry Taboh. Colin Miller was also named ESIAC honorable mention.

Delaney Abercrombie was named Player of the Year in girls’ varsity soccer.

“When she is on the field, every opposing coach and player is aware of number eight,” said Coach Carol Hartnett. “She draws a lot of attention, freeing others up to score while netting nine goals and five assists this year.”

Also named to the ESIAC All-Conference First Team were Mesa Cammack, Emily Copeland, Kaylee Dickson, and Gracie Gardner. Alannah Curtis was also named ESIAC All-Conference honorable mention.

Worcester’s Connor Carpenter was also named ESIAC Cross-Country Runner of the Year as he led the Mallards to the conference championship. Coach Keith Geiger had high praise for his top runner, who transitioned from soccer to cross-country.

“Connor has showed maturity and responsibility in leading the team this year as a freshman,” he said. “He has a positive attitude and good work ethic that is demonstrated every day in practice and races.”

Worcester’s varsity field hockey team was also well-represented in the post-season ESIAC awards. Named to the All-Conference first team were Hailee Arrington, Virginia Bateman and Abbi Nechay. Hana Miller was also named ESIAC All-Conference honorable mention.

Worcester Prep varsity golfers named to the ESIAC All-Conference team were Colby Hook, Brendan Miller and Austin Taylor. Named to the ESIAC varsity volleyball All-Conference team were Stevie Eppard-Annis and Caroline Pasquariello.

