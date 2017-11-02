Loving Hands Celebrates 12 Years Of Community Service

by

Loving Hands recently celebrated 12 years of service to the community. The ladies from Maryland and Delaware meet weekly at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to knit and crochet items for those less fortunate. During the 12 years the ladies have made baby clothes and items for Worcester County GOLD and items for seniors, veterans and others in need distributed through Atlantic General Hospital and Coastal Hospice. Pictured, front row, Anna Jonske, ‘Mike’ England, Maureen Kirkland and Nancy Howard; middle, Linda Welsh, Linda McCready, Karen DeFonzo, Jackie Denhardt, Denise Pugh and Rosie Bird; and, back, Joyce Fensterer, ‘Mike’ Kroener, Sylvie Doyle, Margie Geisler and Anne Giannelli.