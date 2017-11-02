Libraries To Host STEM Activities

SNOW HILL – Several STEM-related events are coming to the Worcester County Library as part of a statewide festival.

Beginning this week, various branches of the Worcester County Library will offer programs that engage families in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects through hands-on activities.

Jennifer Ranck, director for the Worcester County Library, said the activities are part of a statewide Maryland STEM Festival, which provides 10 days of educational and accessible STEM programs to Maryland citizens.

“The Maryland STEM Fest has continued to grow each year and we have added more programs to help meet the demand,” she said. “STEM is important, but it is also fun. The Maryland STEM Festival gives us the opportunity to share in the fun and joy of learning.”

This year, counties throughout Maryland will host 572 STEM events, according to the Maryland STEM Festival website.

In Worcester County, the library will offer several programs.

“The Worcester County Library is pleased to be part of this effort and we have planned many events at each of our five branch libraries,” Ranck said.

On Saturday, for example, the library’s Pocomoke branch will offer star gazing with NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility and the Delmarva Space Sciences Foundation.

Festivities will also continue throughout next week and will end Nov. 12.

Ranck said this year’s festival will also feature agriculture-related events.

On Nov. 6, for example, children ages 6 and up can learn how to milk a pretend cow and make butter, attempt the library’s wind tunnel challenge, experiment with nanotechnology and more at the Snow Hill branch.

“The library is partnering with the University of Maryland Extension Office to offer several enriching programs,” she said. “The hands-on activities during STEM Fest are not only fun and interesting but also teach critical thinking and problem solving and may plant the seed that grows into a STEM degree and career.”

Ranck explained that STEM programs at the library offer children on the Eastern Shore vital resources.

“Rural areas lack some of the STEM learning resources as urban areas and the library is able to close that gap by providing these ‘out-of-school’ learning experiences,” she said.

Ranck said a list of STEM Fest events can be found on the Worcester County Library website, www.WorcesterLibrary.org. Information about STEM Fest activities will also be available on the library’s Facebook page.