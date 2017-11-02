Island Incident Merits Attention

There is a certain amount of responsibility associated with being a member of a civilized society.

The images posted online over the weekend of two dogs harassing and biting a horse on Assateague Island beg the question: Why weren’t the dogs leashed?

Assateague Island officials confirmed this week an investigation into the photos was launched after the incident on Saturday was brought to their attention. The photos clearly show one of the dogs biting the horse, which in response is seen using his back legs to kick it away.

It’s clear it was a heated exchange. It’s also evident the owner(s) of the dogs had no control over them. In this case, it was a horse they were trying to hurt. In another instance, it could have been a human or at worst case a child.

Although careless, irresponsible and preventable, the good news is there were no reported injuries in this incident. If the horse had connected with its kick, one or both of the dogs could have been killed in an instant.

These sorts of situations most likely play out more often than we realize on Assateague, but what brought this to light was the fact quality photos captured the incident.

It’s clear as Assateague Island’s popularity continues to grow more and more people are unaware of its unique setting. The rules and regulations in place are important. Hence the new “A Fed Horse is a Dead Horse” campaign, which targets something altogether different than a violation of leash laws but it’s germane to the point.

This new campaign seeks to stress the importance of not feeding the wild horses directly and taking precautions to ensure horses are unable to access food particularly while camping or on the beach. It comes on the heels of a horse dying from eating dog food last summer.

“The main goal is to try to change the thinking of visitors coming to Assateague Island,” said Ashlie Kozlowski, outreach coordinator for Assateague Island Alliance.

That general statement applies to this most recent incident as well. There is a certain amount of negligence involved in this situation with the dogs. Common sense would dictate that this could be dangerous for the dogs as well as the horse. If the owner had tried to mix it up with the horse and the dogs, he or she could be in harm’s way.

While it’s impossible to educate everyone or instill common sense in every visitor, it’s important to be reactive to these sorts of situations and realize further education is needed. The only answer is providing more awareness. In this case, reminding pet owners the importance of leashing their animals at all times in the areas where it’s required. How should that be done? It’s worth island officials’ consideration.