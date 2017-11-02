Fifth Annual Presentation Of “Packages For Our Troops” Held At SD High School

American Legion Post #166 Commander Sarge Garlitz, back row far right, and other American Legion members joined Stephen Decatur High School Connections and Leo Club representatives during the fifth annual presentation of “Packages for our Troops.” During the month of October, SDHS students and faculty members collected various toiletries and other amenities for the military and presented them on Oct. 27. The school managed to collect an entire truck-load.