Decatur Boys Bow Out Of Regionals

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team bowed out of the state 3A-East Section II semifinals on Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Chesapeake.

The Seahawks were seeded third in the 3A-East Section II bracket and earned a first-round bye. In the second round on Tuesday, Decatur faced second-seeded Chesapeake on the road in Anne Arundel County and fell, 5-0, to close out the season. Bayside South rival Bennett was the top seed in the section and advanced with a 2-1 win over Northeast on Tuesday.

Despite the loss in the state regional tournament, the 2017 season was a bright one for Decatur. The Seahawks finished with an overall record of 6-4-3.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.