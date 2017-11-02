Decatur Boys Bow Out Of Regionals

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team bowed out of the state 3A-East Section II semifinals on Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Chesapeake.

The Seahawks were seeded third in the 3A-East Section II bracket and earned a first-round bye. In the second round on Tuesday, Decatur faced second-seeded Chesapeake on the road in Anne Arundel County and fell, 5-0, to close out the season. Bayside South rival Bennett was the top seed in the section and advanced with a 2-1 win over Northeast on Tuesday.

Despite the loss in the state regional tournament, the 2017 season was a bright one for Decatur. The Seahawks finished with an overall record of 6-4-3.