Caine Woods Community Association Holds Annual Crab Feast Fund-raiser At Higgins Crab House

The Caine Woods Community Association in Ocean City held its ninth annual crab feast fund-raiser at Higgins Crab House North in Ocean City on Saturday, Sept. 23. Close to 300 attendees enjoyed crabs, fried chicken and more. The association thanks the following local businesses and individuals who contributed items for its raffles and gifts: Higgins Crab House, Crabcake Factory, Rippons Seafood, Jules Restaurant, Mio Fratello, DeVito’s, Ponzetti’s, Carolina Street, Fisher’s Popcorn, Body Double, Creative Day Spa, Primo Hoagies, Lighthouse Liquors and Caine Woods Community Association members. Above, David Melocik of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul receives a donation of $4,400 from Caine Woods Community Association President Joe Kostelac. Also pictured are CWCA board members Donna Umbel, Monica Martin, Mary Ann LeMay, Irene Hansen, Lloyd Martin and Dave Phippin and Ray Gawel of Higgins Crab House. Submitted Photos