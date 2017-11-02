A Week In Business – November 3, 2017

Assateague Island Surf Shop, Boutique & Café and The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate its Route 611 business. Photo by Manette Cramer

Hospital Survey Planned

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System has secured the assistance of market research firm, RKM, Inc. to conduct a public perception survey during the month of November.

Through this survey, area residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions about local health care needs, concerns and strengths. The phone survey will be conducted with approximately 600 households. Households will be randomly selected to participate to most accurately represent public opinion in the region. All responses to the survey will be confidential.

Residents selected for the survey are encouraged to take the time to respond to the survey. Results will only be representative if there is a high rate of participation.

This feedback helps the hospital better plan to meet its community members’ healthcare needs in their future.

Bank Announcement

BERLIN – Calvin B. Taylor Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson has announced that Karen Hurley has joined the bank as electronic services representative.

Hurley comes to Taylor Bank with over eight years of banking experience. During her banking career, Hurley has served as customer service representative at M & T Bank in Millsboro, Del., personal banker at Citizens Bank in Lewes, Del. And, most recently, branch sales and service supervisor at Community Bank Delaware in Lewes.

“We are delighted that Karen Hurley has joined our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is well-known in the lower Sussex County, Del. market as an experienced banker, and we look forward to the contributions that her skills and market presence will provide to our Electronic Services Department, and our customers,” said Thompson.

Designation Awarded

SALISBURY — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) has recognized Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) with a Blue Distinction® Center designation in the area of bariatric surgery as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities shown to deliver quality specialty care based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community for patient safety and better health outcomes.

To receive a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery designation, a healthcare facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complications and readmissions, for gastric stapling and/or gastric banding procedures. A healthcare facility must also have earned national accreditations at both the facility level and the bariatric care-specific level.

“Peninsula Regional Medical Center is proud to be recognized by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield for meeting the rigorous selection criteria for bariatric surgery set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said PRMC President/CEO, Dr. Peggy Naleppa. “We provide exceptional care to our patients, and it’s always gratifying to have this level of national recognition to confirm that our commitment to outstanding care and patient safety is on par with the best bariatric programs in the United States.”