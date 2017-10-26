Worcester Prep Eighth Graders Bond With Nature And Each Other At Echo Hill Outdoor School

Worcester Preparatory School eighth graders bonded with nature and each other on a three-day, rustic adventure at Echo Hill Outdoor School (EHOS), Oct. 9-11. Echo Hill, located on the Chesapeake Bay of Maryland, has served as a platform for educating children about nature and the environment for more than 100 years. WPS students have been part of the Echo Hill Outdoor School tradition since the mid-1970s. While team building with their peers, students experienced hands-on education outside the classroom. The eighth graders lived in tents while hiking through woods, climbing trees, building fires, learning hunting skills and studying marine life and maps.

Above left, working on their team building skills at the Adventure I Small Wall Lift are eighth graders Mac Gates, Henry Hershey, Amith Tatineni, Josh Conway, Kat Moore, teacher/naturalist Alyssa Brummitt, and Anna Carpenter. Above center, eighth grader Grace Baeurle rings the bell while climbing the tree to reach the zip-line. Above right, eighth grader Hanna Zajdel rides the 40-foot high zip-line at Echo Hill Outdoor School.