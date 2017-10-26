We Remember Those We Have Lost – October 27, 2017

Doris Timmons Henman

NEWARK — Doris Timmons Henman, age 92 passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at her home.

Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Mary Henman Timmons. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Henman, in 2005 and grandson, Russell Henman. Surviving are her children, James William Henman and his wife Bonnie Marie, Thomas Edward Henman and his wife Sue all of Newark, and Connie Hall of Pittsville. There are eight grandchildren, Allan, James (Jay), Denise, Andy, Suzanne, and Tom (Tuck) Shelly and Lori, several great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death is her brother, James “Jack” Timmons.

Mrs. Henman had been a loving mother and wife, and a devoted housewife. She attended Bowen United Methodist Church, was Past President of the Newark PTA and Past President of the Newark Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Quantico Homemakers Club.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. Rev. Lloyd Foard officiated. A donation in her memory may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

James Rodger Peddicord

BERLIN — James Rodger Peddicord, age 70, died on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at his home.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Rodger and Elizabeth Constantine Peddicord. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rita Darlene Peddicord. Also surviving are his two sisters, Deborah Crawford of Baltimore and Christine Lewis of Millsboro.

Mr. Peddicord had served in the United States Army and later became a contract engineer for the aerospace industry. Upon retiring, he moved to Ocean City and opened a karaoke club called the Spinners on 33rd Street. He was also a Ravens fan.

No formal services are planned at this time. A donation in his memory may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com