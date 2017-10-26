State Soccer Playoff Brackets Released

BERLIN- The state varsity soccer tournament brackets were released this week with several area teams on course for potential regional championships and beyond.

In the boys’ 3A-East Section II bracket, Decatur is the fourth seed and will face second-seeded Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in the second round next Tuesday. Bennett is the top seed in Section II and will face Northeast in its second-round opener next Tuesday.

In the girls’ 3A-East Section II bracket, Decatur is the fourth seed and will face top-seeded Bennett in the second round on the road next Tuesday. Bennett will be tough draw for the Seahawks, who lost to the Clippers twice in the regular season, each time by the exact 5-2 score. Chesapeake is the number-two seed and Northeast is the third seed in the bracket.

In the boys’ 2A-East Section II bracket, Parkside is the number two seed and will face either Queen Anne’s or Wicomico in the second round. Kent Island is the top seed in the bracket. In the girls’ 2A-East Section II bracket, Parkside is the top seed and will face either North Caroline or Easton. Kent Island is the two-seed and will face either Queen Anne’s or Wicomico in the second round.

In the boys’ 1A-East Section II bracket, Pocomoke is the two-seed and will face North Dorchester in the second round. St. Michael’s is the top seed in the bracket. Snow Hill is the fourth seed and will Washington in the first round on Friday. In the girls’ 1A-East Section II bracket, Snow Hill is the top seed and will face North Dorchester in its opener. Cambridge-South Dorchester is the two-seed and will face third-seeded Mardela.