State Highway Visits With Pre-Engineering Students

Surveyor Eric Cooper discusses the Route 113 project with WTHS students this week. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

NEWARK – Students at Worcester Technical High School gained an appreciation of the work going on right outside their doors this week as they met with members of the team widening Route 113.

A variety of Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) officials working on the Route 113 widening project spoke to pre-engineering students at Worcester Tech Tuesday. The visit marked the start of a partnership that will provide students with hands-on experience in the spring.

Bob Rager, district community liaison for SHA, said he wanted to tell students more about the road work and how they could take part through projects like soil testing and surveying. Knowing that the dualization was happening right in front of Worcester Tech, Rager said SHA had planned from the start to reach out to students.

“We knew there was an opportunity to involve the school in the project,” he said.

Rager said SHA wanted the students to have a better understanding of the work and the various jobs associated with it, as they were technical career fields the students might be interested in joining. He said that the between purchasing the land and all the work that went into widening the road, the Route 113 project would cost close to $60 million in the end.

“It’s nothing to sneeze at,” he said. “It costs a lot of money to build roads.”

A project engineer talked about the importance of safety practices during major projects as well as the need for clear communication among the crews involved.

Brett Deane, SHA’s assistant district engineer for construction in District 1, agreed that communication and teamwork played key roles in highway projects. He said he was working with 51 inspectors on this project.

“No one person is more important…,” he said. “There are so many different people involved.”

He pointed out that even the public played an important part, as it was often citizens who advised SHA of safety issues on state roads.

“The people living there are the ones that know it a lot more than we do,” he said.

Deane stressed the importance of each of the trade fields, as a number of them were critical during the road building process. He also talked about the array of projects SHA handles. While the dualization of Route 113 is the largest going on in District 1, Deane said SHA crews put just as much thought and effort into less expensive projects throughout the state.

“In the end it’s still a safety project that’s affecting people,” he said. “Yes this (113) might touch more people but it doesn’t mean it discredits the little towns…That’s why I love working at State Highway. We can affect people on such a large scale.”

Eric Cooper, a surveyor working on the Route 113 project, told students he was there to discuss the project but also to generate interest in surveying.

“The profession is hurting for people,” he said, adding that the average age of a surveyor was 58.

In spite of that, he said the field was an interesting one, particularly now that 3-D imaging and drones were being used.

“You can go anywhere with an engineering degree,” he said.

That’s just the message Valerie Zienty wanted her students to hear. Zienty, who teaches pre-engineering at Worcester Tech, hoped Tuesday’s SHA speakers would introduce students to some potential career pathways as well as increase their understanding of civil engineering. She said she was thrilled when Rager contacted her about having the students participate in projects associated with the road widening. Though there won’t be much opportunity in the winter, in the spring she said they will work on soil testing or surveying with SHA.

“Today’s talk is the start of the project,” she said. “I want students to get interested.”