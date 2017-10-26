Performers Announced For The Launch Education Benefit

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Performing Arts Center doors will open at 6 p.m. for the premiere of “The Launch|Faces of the Moon” on Saturday, Nov. 3. The evening’s Playbill showcases amazing talent from all corners of Worcester County.

The event will feature all genre of performing artists.

We’ve put together a wonderful cast of performers who vary in age and genre of performance,” said committee member Bryan Russo. “Our production team includes Gwen Lehman, former theater instructor for Stephen Decatur High School, and with her help we have assembled talented artists from all over Worcester County.”

In order to audition, performers were required to have “roots” in Worcester County. Featured in Act I are A.J. Long and Rowan Wilkins (dueling monologue), Miles Thompson (piano, two pieces from LaLa Land), Dorothy Shelton (singer), Frankie and Cole Moran (Blind Wind), Zander Jett (pianist, singer/composer), Perpetual Commotion (violin ensemble), Seaside Dance Academy (contemporary dance) and others.

Act II closes the evening with special guest, local composer Daniel Bowen (Stephen Decatur High School graduate) who blends original, provocative symphonic compositions with stunning choreographed imagery.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts will sponsor a visual Art Exhibit in the Performing Arts Center lobby prior to Saturday night’s performance. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m., grab a glass of wine and view the beautiful art.

More than 300 Worcester County teachers and school staff have been awarded free tickets to the Nov. 4 performance through a “Bronze Tickets for Teachers” sponsorship program. Local businesses and organizations who would like the opportunity to “thank a teacher” or school staff may purchase a $500 bronze sponsorship which includes two tickets for the organization/business and sends 18 lucky educators to The Launch event. Contact Patti Miller for sponsorship opportunities at 443-880-7795.

Tickets for The Launch may be purchased at the Ocean City Convention Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Proceeds from The Launch benefit the Worcester County Education Foundation, a 501(c)3, supporting teachers, students and our schools so that every child in our county has an equal opportunity to succeed. Visit www.wced.foundation to learn more.