Ocean Pines Plans Halloween Festival, Contests Saturday  

OCEAN PINES — Area residents will find a few tricks and a lot of treats at Halloween activities sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.

The department will host several Halloween activities this weekend, including annual favorites and a new spooky offering.

A Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest, a new Halloween event in Ocean Pines, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. in White Horse Park, located at 235 Ocean Parkway. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their furry friends in costumes for a shot at bragging rights and giveaways. There is no entry fee or pre-registration.

Area residents and guests can put their artistic and carving skills to use on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-3 p.m. for a pumpkin carving contest in the White Horse Park. There is no entry fee or pre-registration. Pumpkins will be provided.

The annual Halloween Fall Festival, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m., will also feature a human costume contest, carnival games, face painting, pony rides, candy, a haunted hay ride, moon bounce, crafts, refreshments for sale and more. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be a fee for some attractions.

Volunteers and candy donations are needed for the day of special activities. Please contact the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052 if you are interested in helping or for more information about any of these activities.