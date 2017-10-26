Mayor Weighing Berlin Tattoo Committee Appointments

BERLIN – A committee to study potential tattoo shop regulations is currently being formed in Berlin.

Mayor Gee Williams said Monday he was in the process of meeting with potential committee members. He hopes to present the Berlin Town Council with a list of people he’d like to serve on the committee Nov. 13

“I don’t think it’s going to take weeks and weeks,” Williams said.

Though an ordinance to regulate tattoo shops was initially proposed last month, public opposition to what were called “draconian” regulations — including the requirement that a physician be on site at tattoo shops — led to the council’s approval of a 120-day moratorium on the issue. The moratorium was proposed as a way to provide a committee of town staff, councilmembers and residents time to put together an ordinance that would meet modern day needs.

Williams said that since then he’s been contacting people he believes would be assets to the committee. He’s making an effort to meet with each of the six potential candidates individually.

Williams is envisioning a six-member committee. The head of the committee will be Berlin Town Administrator Laura Allen. Two committee members will represent the town’s arts community while two others will represent the town council. The final slot will be filled by a community-minded citizen.

“I wouldn’t be asking these people if I didn’t think they had a real interest in serving the community,” Williams said.