Home, Condo Show This Weekend

A variety of building industry professionals will be on hand at this weekend’s Autumn Home and Condo Show in Ocean City. File Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Autumn Home and Condo Show is returning to Ocean City’s Roland E. Powell Convention Center at 40th Street on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Interior and outdoor displays are planned showcasing new products and ideas on remodeling, decorating, accessorizing and renovating.

Attendees will be able to speak with industry professionals at the show and shop, compare, and find the right products and services at the best prices.

Additional show highlights include artists and crafts from near and far, free drawings, door prizes, free parking and bargains galore.

Admission is $6 with seniors and students paying $5 each and 13 years and under free. Free admission will be extended to all military, police and fire personnel with identification.