Hayden Frazier, This Week’s Bank Of Ocean City MVP For SD Varsity Football

This week’s Bank of Ocean City MVP for Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team was quarterback Hayden Frazier, who led a second half rally that fell short by scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter and rushing for over 100 yards in Decatur’s loss to Parkside. Pictured with Frazier are Coach Bob Knox and Bank of Ocean City’s Caleb Miller.