Gibbs Family, Owners Of Dough Roller Restaurants, Donates $5,000 To Ocean City Lions “Wounded Troops” Fund

The Gibbs family, owner of the Dough Roller restaurants in Ocean City, donated $5,000 to the Ocean City Lions “Wounded Troops” Fund and the 12th Annual “Wounded Warriors” Golf Tournament, which was held at the Ocean City Golf Club. The Gibbs family has supported the event since its inception. The tournament benefits wounded troops from current military conflicts. To date, the Ocean City Lions has donated more than $340,000 to the US Army Medical Center/Pastoral Services in Landstuhl, Germany where wounded troops are sent for treatment before heading home. Pictured, from left, are Lion Norm Cathell, Bill Gibbs, Lion John Topfer and Lion Ben Dawson.