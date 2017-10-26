Foundation Awards $89K In Area Grants

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has awarded more than $89,000 in needs grants to 21 nonprofit programs.

The Community Needs Grant Program, awarded twice each year, gives nonprofits a $5,000 maximum award.

Erica Joseph, president of CFES, said the foundation’s goal is to help various local nonprofits. This year, CFES distributed grants to youth projects, therapeutic services, conservation initiatives, the arts and more.

“Typically it’s not unusual to have more requests than funds available …,” she said. “So we want to find where we can make the biggest impact.”

The semi-annual grant program awards $200,000 on a yearly basis to nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations providing non-sectarian programs, and eligible programs within government agencies that serve Lower Eastern Shore citizens, according to Joseph.

For this cycle, CFES has awarded $86,006 to 21 local programs.

In Worcester County, for example, Atlantic General Hospital will receive money to purchase scientific equipment for its Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program, the Art League of Ocean City will receive a grant to support “Free Family Art Days” at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, the Worcester County Government will receive money to support the Community Emergency Response Training Program in Worcester County, and the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center will receive a grant to support the Young Moms of the Lower Shore Program at Pocomoke High School.

In Wicomico County, Junior Achievement, the Salisbury Fire Department, St. James AME Zion Church and more received needs grants from CFES to support various equipment purchases and programs.

Other programs to benefit from the Community Needs Grant include Athletes Serving Athletes, the Fenix Youth Project, the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay, Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, and more.

“Responding to the diverse needs in our community is a key strength of the Community Foundation,” Joseph said. “Our local nonprofit partners tackle a variety of issues in our region and we are proud to enhance their efforts.”

Joseph explained the Community Needs Grant Program is one of several programs administered by CFES. Last year, the foundation gave away $5.2 million through its various programs.

She added that individuals who contribute to the Community Needs Grant Program are eligible for Endow Maryland state tax credit, which rewards donors who give to qualified endowment funds at Maryland community foundations.