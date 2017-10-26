Beach Maze, Great Pumpkin Race Set, Beer Fest, Races, Dog Costume Contest Set For This Weekend

OCEAN CITY — Another round of spooktacular events for the whole family will be held this weekend in Ocean City.

The following is a rundown of activities on tap:

Halloween Beach Maze: Located at North Division Street and the Boardwalk, experience the thrill of a giant Halloween Beach Maze Oct. 28-29. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, creepy clowns, zombies and more will add to the excitement. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The maze will be open an additional hour until 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 leading up to the OC Fright Lights laser show and fireworks. Admission is free of charge.

Big Toys On The Boardwalk: Located on the Boardwalk around the amusement pier and Inlet parking lot, this is an experience for the kid in all of us, young or old. Ocean City will line the walkway around the amusement pier with vehicles to touch, climb in, take photos with and simply enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 28. This O.C.toberfest event takes place from noon-2 p,m, and will include vehicles such as an Ocean City beach tractor, wheel loader, articulating bus, beach patrol ATV, Ocean City police cruiser and more.

Seaside 10 and 5K: It’s the 23rd consecutive year for this family-oriented event promoting health and fitness on Saturday, Oct. 28. This scenic Ocean City run is a fantastic way to gear up for the Halloween holiday. All are welcome to come wearing the most outrageous costumes you can dream up. The course utilizes Ocean City’s historic Boardwalk and main artery through the center of town to 69th Street and back. All 10-miler finishers will receive a finisher’s medal. Register online at OCtrirunning.com or on site, Oct. 28. Packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. with the 10-mile run starting at 9 a.m. followed shortly after by the start of the 5K race at 9:15am. Call 443-497-4324 or go to OCtrirunning.com for additional information, online registration, packet pick-up locations, age groupings and awards. This well-known event takes place rain or shine starting from Ocean City’s Inlet parking lot.

The Great Pumpkin Race: Located on the sand at North Division Street and the Boardwalk, The Great Pumpkin Race will take place Saturday, Oct. 28. Build your own pumpkin race car to compete in this wacky and zany side-by-side down-hill race. There will be lots of room to watch these exciting races with live play-by-play by the event announcer. Prizes will be awarded in each division as well as for creativity. If you’re ready to start building your ghastly but spirited race car, download the complete event rules from OCocean.com or SpecialEventPro.com. Registration and team check-in begins at noon with races commencing at 1 p.m.

Halloween Spook Out Party: Held at the Northside Park Recreation Complex, get your Halloween costume ready and join all the other goblins at the Halloween “Spook Out” Party. Participants of all ages, including parents will fill the Northside Park gym for carnival games, arts & crafts, hayrides and snacks! Costume contests will be scheduled throughout the event. Event hours are 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. Price of admission is a bag of individually wrapped candy per child. No preregistration is required.

Shore Craft Beer Fest: Bring your friends, your family and even your pet to Sunset Park where the 3rd Annual Shore Craft Beer Fest takes place, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12:30-4:30 pm. Regular admission or VIP tickets to this event are still available and the first 800 ticket holders to arrive at the event receive a limited edition souvenir glass. There will also be music by The Poole Brothers and food provided by local food trucks including Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli and The Street Kitchen. This festival is co-sponsored by OCDC and the Town of Ocean City.

Ocean Pines Halloween: Area residents will find a few tricks and a lot of treats at Halloween activities sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.

The department will host several Halloween activities this weekend, including annual favorites and a new spooky offering.

A Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest, a new Halloween event in Ocean Pines, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. in White Horse Park, located at 235 Ocean Parkway. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their furry friends in costumes for a shot at bragging rights and giveaways. There is no entry fee or pre-registration.

Area residents and guests can put their artistic and carving skills to use on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-3 p.m. for a pumpkin carving contest in the White Horse Park. There is no entry fee or pre-registration. Pumpkins will be provided.

The annual Halloween Fall Festival, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m., will also feature a human costume contest, carnival games, face painting, pony rides, candy, a haunted hay ride, moon bounce, crafts, refreshments for sale and more. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be a fee for some attractions.

Volunteers and candy donations are needed for the day of special activities. Please contact the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052 if you are interested in helping or for more information about any of these activities.