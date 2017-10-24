Salisbury Facility Receives Medical Marijuana Dispensary License

SALISBURY – A facility in Salisbury received a medical marijuana dispensary license from the state this week.

On Monday, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) unanimously approved a dispensary license to Peninsula Alternative Health, located on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury.

Anthony Darby, CEO of Peninsula Alternative Health, said the process has taken nearly three years to complete.

“It’s been almost a two-and-a-half to three-year process from when we first filed an application,” he said.

Darby said he and his leadership team spent years completing the steps of the state’s licensing process.

In December of last year, Peninsula Alternative Health was granted a license pre-approval from MMCC.

From there, the dispensary had a year to meet regulatory requirements, raise capital, secure local zoning approval, build their facility, and the like.

Darby said Peninsula Alternative Health received its final inspection last week.

Of the more than 100 pre-approved dispensaries in Maryland, Darby said Peninsula Alternative Health will be the fourth licensed dispensary in the state.

Darby said he and his leadership team were pleased with the commission’s decision.

“We were just relieved that the process is over,” he said. “A lot of dispensaries have struggled through this process … we are just proud.”

Darby said he expects Peninsula Alternative Health to open its doors in the next three to four weeks. He explained dispensaries can only get cannabis from licensed growers and processors in Maryland.

“We will open as soon as the product is available,” he said.

Darby said patients whose health care provider approves medical cannabis as a treatment option for certain medical conditions can register with the MMCC to receive a patient identification card. Qualifying medical conditions include cachexia, anorexia, wasting syndrome, chronic or severe pain, severe nausea, seizures, severe or persistent muscle spasms, glaucoma, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“They must have a bona fide relationship with their provider and a reason for using it,” he said.

Darby said he and his team firmly believe in the benefits of medical cannabis.

“For me, it’s great to be in a rewarding industry,” he said. “It’s there to help people.”

Darby said he and his partners at Peninsula Alternative Health have worked hard to meet the needs of the community.

“Our whole purpose is to get medicine to patients as soon as possible,” he said.

In a statement, Darby said Peninsula Alternative Health will be the first medical cannabis dispensary on the Eastern Shore.

“Awarding of the official license and passing the MMCC inspection were the final steps in the process,” he wrote. “We are one of six dispensaries currently awarded in the State of Maryland, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to provide medical cannabis to pre-approved patients very soon.”