6-Year-Old Horse Euthanized Over Health Concerns; In 2017, Five Horses Have Died, Four Born

Photo courtesy of Assateague Island National Seashore

BERLIN – A horse found in poor condition was euthanized at Assateague Island National Seashore last week.

Last Friday, a visitor reported that a horse, later identified as a 6-year-old mare named Charmed (N10T-J), was down in the salt marsh area of the back country, according to a statement released by Assateague Island National Seashore.

When wildlife staff arrived on site, the horse was still down and was struggling to get on its feet. They noted Charmed was unusually thin and appeared to be in significant pain when standing and trying to move.

“Given her poor body condition and limited mobility, park staff decided euthanasia would be the most humane course of action,” the statement reads. “There was no indication that N10T-J’s declining health was anything other than a natural occurrence.”

Bill Hulslander, chief of resource management for Assateague Island National Seashore, said it was unclear why Charmed was so thin and weak, but said there is no indication of foul play and no equine autopsy will be performed.

“When horses go down, it is a critical time,” he said.

This will be the second horse death on Assateague Island in October. An 18-year-old stallion known as Jester was struck and killed on the causeway near the Verrazzano Bridge earlier this month.

Hulslander said the park reported five horse deaths and four new foals in 2017. The horse population on Assateague Island currently stands at 88.

“We are still in a good area for our population management goal,” he said.

Assateague Island National Seashore noted that population management was a unique aspect of Assateague horses.

“The fact that the Assateague horses are managed as a wildlife population is what makes them so interesting and special,” the statement reads. “The National Park Service is committed to protecting the Assateague horses now and forever so they remain a treasured part of the Assateague experience.”