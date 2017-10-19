Worcester Prep Varsity Girls’ Soccer And Volleyball Teams Wear Pink In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Worcester Prep varsity girls’ soccer and volleyball teams donned pink shirts on Oct. 13. The volleyball team also hosted a Dig Pink® breast cancer fundraiser. The team, pictured above, raised $450 and donated it to the Side-Out Foundation. Pictured left, front from left, are Hailey Merritt, Caroline Pasquariello, Camryn Sofronski and Hannah Merritt; and, back, Stevie Eppard-Annis, Sophie Bandorick, Ally March, Eliza Chaufournier, Deborah Marini, Leigh Menendez, Isabella Osias and Maria Deckmann.

Soccer team members pictured, right front from left, are Natalie Foxwell, Madison Van Orden, Chloe Ruddo, Ankita Mohan, Mesa Cammack, Sammy Wolpin and Coach Carol Hartnett; and, back, Coach Allison Bescak, Delaney Abercrombie, Alannah Curtis, Kaylee Dickson, Cameron Langeler, Kendall Holmes, Gracie Gardner, Emily Copeland, Anchita Batra, Saylar McGuiness, Audrey Stearns, Sophia Principe and Waverly Choy.