Worcester Girls Snuff Dragons, 3-0

Worcester’s Delaney Abercrombie advances the ball against Salisbury School during Wednesday’s ESIAC semifinal game. Abercrombie scored the Mallard’s final goal in a 3-0 win to advance. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team cruised past visiting Salisbury School, 3-0, on Wednesday to advance to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship.

Something had to give in the third meeting between the two familiar rivals when they met in the ESIAC semifinals at Worcester on Wednesday. The Dragons beat Worcester, 2-1, way back on September 8 to hand the Mallards their first loss of the season. Worcester returned the favor with a 3-0 win over the Dragons on Senior Day last week.

On Wednesday, the Worcester girls left nothing to chance and jumped out to a 2-0 lead. A goal by Delaney Abercrombie with just over 11 minutes left in the third sealed Worcester’s 3-0 win and sent the Mallards to the conference title game.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.