We Remember Those We Have Lost – October 20, 2017

SELBYVILLE — Earl Taylor, age 87, of Selbyville, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

He was born in Baltimore and was the son of the late Rupert Earl Sr. and Florence (Face) Taylor.

Earl was a retired McDonald’s Restaurant owner/operator and served in both the U.S. Army and the Merchant Marines.

He is survived by his heartbroken family, the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Bonnie E. Taylor of Selbyville; three devoted daughters, Debbie (Taylor) Whiteman of Bishopville, Kim (Taylor) Helmey and husband Brian of Darnestown, Md. and Connie (Taylor) Bernal and husband Scott of West Ocean City; seven grandchildren, Capt. Justin Adkins, USAF, Rob Helmey, Jordan Helmey, Chris Helmey, Kiersten Helmey, Zachary Bernal and Tyler Bernal; and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Adkins.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Miller, Lillian Hartley and Bonnie Gracy.

Funeral services were held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville and at Gonce Funeral Home in Baltimore. Burial was at the Glen Haven Cemetery in Glen Burnie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore, 635 W. Lexington St, Baltimore, Md. 21201, and Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, Del. 19803.

Vasilios Penteridis

OCEAN CITY — The Very Rev. Father Vasilios Penteridis, Archimandrite fell asleep in the Lord on Oct. 11, 2017 peacefully at his home in Ocean City.

He is survived by family in Greece: sister Elharis (Nee Penteridis) Anemoyanni, brother Petros Penteridis, brother-in-law George Anemoyanni, sister-in-law Amalia Penteridis and three nieces, Ismeani Anemoyanni, Paraskevi Penteridis and Pota Penteridis as well as a nephew Eftimios Anemoyanni. Father Vasilios was predeceased by his mother, Paraskevi (nee Demou) Penteridis, and father, Christos Penteridis.

In the United States, he is survived by an aunt, Sophia Demos of New York, and cousins, Dorothy, Petros and Trifon Demos.

Father Vasilios was born in Florina Greece on Feb. 20, 1942 and was educated in Greece obtaining degrees in both engineering and mathematics. He immigrated to the United States in the 1960’s and continued his education here in the states, receiving his degree from Columbia University. He worked as a furrier and as an engineer before entering the seminary in 1986.

He graduated from Holy Cross Seminary and was ordained into the priesthood in 1988. During his ministry, he was elevated to the level of Archimandrite. His first assignment was as an assistant priest at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on 74th Street in New York City. He served there for two years. In 1990, he requested of Archbishop Iakovos that he be assigned somewhere where he could perform “foreign missionary work” and was granted an assignment to Mexico City where he served for five years.

Upon completion of that assignment, he again requested “foreign missionary work” and was instead assigned stateside to the Church of Saints Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn, N.Y.

His final assignment was to Ocean City where he served from 1999 until 2008 when he elected to retire. Following several years in retirement, he was again called upon to serve in a limited capacity.

May his memory be eternal.

Services were held. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Anthony F. Greco

OCEAN CITY — Father Anthony F. Greco, former Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior Parish, Ocean City, passed away on Oct. 15, 2017.

Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Secretary, Md. on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Secretary Md. or Sister Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – Camilla Hall, Immaculata Pa. 19345. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Philadelphia.

Charles E. Grimes

SELBYVILLE — Charles E. “Murph” Grimes, 92, of Selbyville, Del. passed on to eternal life on Oct. 13, 2017.

Born in Baltimore, on April 6, 1925, he was the son of the late James Grimes and Anna (Luber) Grimes.

A retired real estate broker, Charles was the founder of Montego Bay Realty in Ocean City. He started the company in 1972 and retired in 1987. He was president of the Ocean City Board of Realtors (now Coastal Association of Realtors) in 1979 and Realtor of the Year in 1977.

As a U.S. Army veteran, Charles served his country with pride as a member of the 81st Infantry Division during WWII. He served as an usher for many years at the Catholic Churches of Ocean City, most recently St. Luke’s Catholic Church. He was active in the community and was a long-time member of American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City and VFW Mason Dixon Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del. He was also a charter/founding member of the Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Martha C. Grimes, of Selbyville, Del.; his son, Marc Grimes and wife Patti; son Michael Grimes; daughter Marvene Ruit and husband Robert; and granddaughters Marisa Grimes, Nancy Redican (Sean), Nikki Forbes (Sean), Rachael Ruit (Martijn Verlouw) and grandsons Warren Ruit (Michelle) and Rob Ruit (Jennifer). He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Grimes; sister, Margaret Voss and sister, Anna Ewart. He was also preceded in death by his long-time friends and brother/sister-in-law, Ben and Alvina Beach.

Charles enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He loved children and doted on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He and Martha traveled extensively in retirement. He was an avid walker and enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles.

A funeral service was held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. with a private interment afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army

