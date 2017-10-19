Spots Still Open For Worcester GOLD Tourney

BERLIN- Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) this week announced there is still spots open for the 3rd Annual GOLD on the Green golf tournament set for Saturday, November 4 at the Ocean City Golf Club’s Newport course.

Registration is $100 per golfer and includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf with a cart, a buffet luncheon with a carving station and contests with awards and prizes. The tournament will be played in a team scramble format.

Proceeds will benefit Worcester GOLD’s mission and services to improve the quality of life of local citizens for whom traditional means of well-being support is not fully available, promoting dignity by providing financial aid for families in crisis, vulnerable adults, and children in foster care. Sponsorships for the tournament are also available. For more information, call (410) 677-6830.