SD High School Names 2017 Homecoming Queen

Ocean City Plans Two Weekends Of Halloween Events OCEAN CITY — O.C.toberfest is back with spooktacular town events, providing numerous activities for the whole family. O.C.toberfest offers music, competitions, unique attractions and children's activities Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. Halloween offerings and even a costume pageant for pets makes O.C.toberfest a "must-do" for residents and visitors looking for a few…

Atlantic Stand No More On Ocean City's Boardwalk OCEAN CITY — There will likely be another hamburger and hot dog stand at the historic corner of Wicomico Street and the Boardwalk, but it won't be called the Atlantic Stand. For over 80 years, the famed business, now known as the Atlantic Stand, has stood on the corner of Wicomico Street serving split-down-the-middle hot…

Realtors Concerned About Possible New Zoning District's Inclusion In OC Comp Plan Update OCEAN CITY — The issue of short-term vacation rentals in the town's single-family residential neighborhoods resurfaced this week as the Town of Ocean City closes in on its five-year update of the comprehensive plan. Resort officials about three years ago began a debate about creating an R-1A zoning designation that would somewhat insulate the year-round…