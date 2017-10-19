Rental Situation Needs Monitoring

The topic of short-term rentals being restricted in certain Ocean City neighborhoods resurfaced this week during a discussion of an update to the town’s comprehensive plan.

In the proposed update, which had a hearing before the Ocean City Planning Commission this week and will soon be reviewed by the Mayor and Council, there is a section about objectives in regard to land use. One such goal stated is to, “identify single family areas with a high percentage of resident owners who may support the proposed R-1A district with limitations on short term seasonal rental use.”

That mention resulted in the Coastal Association of Realtors sending a letter to the Mayor and Council asking them to remove it from the update and instead allow the current process of education and licensing to continue as it’s been successful. For a variety of reasons outlined in its letter, CAR is requesting, “that R-1A and any other references to rental restrictions be removed from the Comprehensive Plan. We understand that this is only a planning document, but inclusion of this language opens the door to legislation that would essentially erase short-term rentals from single family neighborhoods.”

While we do not support the creation of a special zoning district to outlaw weekly rentals in year-round residential areas, we see no problem with the town including this item in its comprehensive plan update. It doesn’t bind the city’s decision makers to creating a new district. It merely states in the proper document the city’s intention to explore limits on rentals should they become problematic again.

Although we don’t think the topic should be removed, we agree with CAR the current changes put in place a couple years ago to address elevated concerns about short-term rentals in year-round neighborhoods appear to be working.

CAR is correct the city should continue with its education outreach to private renters and rental companies as well as requiring the proper licensing procedure is being followed by private properties. The new efforts have been successful and most rental companies confirm rental complaints from R-1 property owners are down compared to previous years.

We support CAR’s effort to encourage Ocean City officials to stay on the current track without a new zoning designation, but we also find no issue at all with the city including non-binding language expressing the ongoing concern in its chief planning document.