Jeep Raffle, Area Events Organized To Benefit ‘Otts’

Alex Ottenstein is pictured at an exhibit of his artwork at The Globe. Photo by Chris Maust Photography

OCEAN CITY – Crabcake Factory owner Johnny Brooks is looking to help his best friend anyway possible, including raffling off a custom Jeep to raise funds for his cancer treatment.

Ottstoberfest, which will be held at Burley Oak Brewery on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m, has been organized to benefit Alex Ottenstein, a popular local artist and philanthropist known to many as “Otts” who was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer last month.

“It’s been quite a shock to say least,” said Ottenstein. “I ask for your continued friendship and support; please save the sadness and sorrows for those that are way less fortunate then me. With the current state of affairs regarding the world, weather and more, there are plenty of others in much worse shape than I am.”

Monday’s fundraiser, the first in a series of events, includes a huge array of art and donated items for sale in silent auctions and more. The centerpiece of the fundraising effort will also feature a raffle for a 1985 Custom Built Jeep CJ7 donated by Brooks. The jeep raffle runs through Dec. 27.

“Alex is my best friend and that’s what best friends do. He would do the same for me or anyone he cares about, that’s the kind of guy he is,” said Brooks. “The guys at Burley are throwing a big party to help him out so I figured we would kick off the raffle at the event to get things rolling in a positive direction for Otts.”

Ottenstein has started treatment now and with the help of many friends, family members and his girlfriend Lizzie King, who has been beside him every day, he intends to beat it.

The Oct. 23 benefit is a family oriented event with legendary Baltimore area blues singer Kelly Bell headlining plus local musician Kaleb Brown and the band Funk Shue entertaining as well.

Ottenstein moved to the Ocean City area in 2000 and has been involved in numerous fundraising campaigns in the area. He has worked with more than a dozen organizations and played a major part in raising about $50,000 for the various organizations.