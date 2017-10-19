Decatur Girls’ Modest Streak Stopped At Two

by

BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity soccer team’s modest two-game win streak came to an end this week with a 9-2 loss to Bayside South rival Parkside on the road on Monday.

Wins have been tough to come by for the young Seahawk team this year, but they have shown signs of turning it around recently. After a five-game losing streak, Decatur had put together a modest win streak with a 7-0 rout of Wicomico on the road last week followed by a narrow 2-1 win over Mardela at home last Wednesday. However, the Decatur girls ran into a tough Parkside team on the road on Monday and fell to the Rams, 9-2, in the regular season finale. With the loss, Decatur dropped to 4-8 on the season.

