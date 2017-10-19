Decatur Blanks Easton, 17-0, On Homecoming

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team got back in the win column last weekend with an impressive 17-0 victory over Easton on Homecoming.

The fourth time was the charm for the ever-improving Seahawks last weekend, who faced Easton in the midst of four straight against tough Bayside North opponents. The string began with a 30-3 loss to Kent Island, followed by a 48-12 loss to North Caroline. Two weeks ago, Decatur mounted a late comeback attempt against Queen Anne’s that fell just short in a 23-19 loss.

However, the Seahawks put it all together last Friday with the 17-0 win over Easton on Homecoming at the Berlin school. Decatur started its first possession on the Easton 27 after botched punt attempt by the Warriors. The Seahawks quickly drove down to a first-and-goal situation at the two yard line, but the Easton defense stiffened and Decatur settled for a 27-yard field goal by John Ford to take an early 3-0 lead.

Easton turned the ball over on its ensuing possession when Decatur’s Justin Mangianello recovered a fumble at the Warriors’ 21-yard line. That led to a three-yard touchdown run by Tah’jeem Woodland to put the Seahawks up 10-0 at the half. After the halftime Homecoming events were dispensed with, Decatur scored again on its first play from scrimmage in the second half on an 85-yard touchdown dash by Woodland to increase the lead to 17-0.

That was all the scoring Decatur would need as its defense continued its domination over the Warriors in the second half. The Seahawk defense stopped Easton on 11 of 15 third-down attempts and three of five fourth-down attempts on its way to the 17-0 shutout. Woodland rushed for 127 yards in the win with two touchdowns. The win over Easton improved Decatur’s season record to 3-4.