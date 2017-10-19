Craft Beer Festival Planned For OC Next Weekend

OCEAN CITY — Shore Craft Beer is teaming up with the Town of Ocean City and the Ocean City Development Corporation to celebrate October as Shore Craft Beer Month with the OCtoberfest craft beer festival in Sunset Park from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

This is the third year for the annual festival, which has proven to be increasingly popular. All proceeds go to the Ocean City Downtown Corporation for its work in downtown Ocean City.

Coinciding with the Town of Ocean City’s Halloween events as well as the Seaside 10 Mile Run and 5K, OCtoberfest is the best, most festive way for adults to enjoy the Saturday afternoon of a holiday weekend. For the first time, attendees in costume — either Oktoberfest or Halloween costumes — will receive a discounted ticket and will be entered into a drawing to win gift cards to local breweries.

All attendees get unlimited samples of over 30 beers from 14 Eastern Shore brewers including Dogfish Head, Burley Oak and Evo. For lovers of the shore’s world-class porters, stouts, IPAs and seasonal autumn beers, OCtoberfest is a dream come true, and those who think Maryland should have a state beer are invited to taste the Backfin Blue Crab Stout by Fin City.

“Seventy-five percent of the attendees who bought tickets in advance to this festival in years past were from more than an hour away,” said Ann McGinnis Hillyer, CEO of State Ventures, Shore Craft Beer’s publisher. “We’re excited to be able to once again showcase Ocean City to visitors on such a typically beautiful.”

Ocean City jam duo The Poole Brothers will be supplying the live music, while food trucks will be on-site to provide lunch available for purchase and local vendors will sell items ranging from clothing to waterproof beach accessories.

VIP ticket-holders are invited to arrive an hour early to pick up their event T-shirt and enjoy special access to the brewers and the beer. General admission ticket-holders will arrive at 1:30. All tickets, including the Designated Driver passes, are available for purchase at https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/octoberfest. Tickets will also be available for sale at the door for $35 for General Admission and $50 for VIP tickets.

The first 800 ticket-holders to arrive will receive a limited edition OCtoberfest souvenir glass at the door. Pets are welcome.