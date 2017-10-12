Who’s Playing When And Where – October 13, 2017

by

28th Street Pit And Pub

410-289-2020

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 13: Jack & T

Adolfo’s

410-289-4001

13th St. & The Boardwalk,

In The Beach Plaza Hotel

Saturday, Oct. 14: TBA

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Friday, Oct. 13: Frankie Moran

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

with Steve Harvey On Sax

Tuesdays: Bob Miller On The Piano

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Frankie Moran

Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 14: TBA

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

Every Thursday Thru Sunday:

Phil Perdue On Piano

Clarion Hotel

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Highway

Ocean Club:

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14:

On The Edge

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

Bryan Clark

Every Friday & Saturday:

DJ Dusty

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Oct. 13:

Smooth & Remy, 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14:

Monkee Paw, 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15:

Lauren Glick Band, 3-7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Bettenroo Duo, 4-8 p.m.

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. in the Bay

Friday, Oct. 13:

DJ Hook, 9 p.m. (deck),

IV Stone, 9:30 p.m. (inside)

Saturday, Oct. 14:

DJ Groove, 9 p.m. (deck),

Jumper, 9:30 p.m. (inside)

Globe, The

410-641-0784

12 Broad St., Berlin

Friday, Oct. 13:

2nd Friday Art Stroll

Saturday, Oct. 14:

Octoberfest

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

11601 Coastal Hwy.

Fridays:

JJ The DJ, 10 p.m.

Saturdays:

DJ Wood, 10 p.m.

Wednesdays:

Ravens Rap, 6 p.m.

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rte. 611, West OC

Friday, Oct. 13: DJ Wood

Saturday, Oct. 14: Funk Shué

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Road, West OC

Fridays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Chris Button, 2 p.m.,

DJ Jeremy, 9 p.m.

Sundays: Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.

Thursdays: Opposite Directions, 8 p.m.

Harpoon Hanna’s

302-539-3095

54 & The Bay, Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, Oct. 13: Dave Hawkins, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Bobby Burns, 2 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 19: Kevin Poole, 5 p.m.

Johnny’s Pizza & Pub

410-723-5600

56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside

Friday, Oct. 13: Lennon & The Leftovers

Saturday, Oct. 14: The Real Deal

Every Wednesday:

Randy Lee Ashcraft

& The Saltwater Cowboys

KY West

443-664-2836

54th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14:

Tony Sciuto

M.R. Ducks

410-289-9125

311 Talbot Street, OC

Friday, Oct. 13: DJ Batman, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14:

Tranzfusion

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Oct. 13:  Beats By Jeremy

Saturday, Oct. 14: Beats By Dutch

Monday, Oct. 16: Karaoke with Jeremy

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Beats By Dutch

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Streets

On The Boardwalk

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14:

CK the DJ, 2 p.m., Slamm

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 13:

19th Street Duo, 5 p.m.,

Rew Smith 9 p.m.,

The Benderz, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Full Circle, 5 p.m.,

Flowers For Taco, 9 p.m.,

The Rockets, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.