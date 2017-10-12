Who’s Playing When And Where – October 13, 2017

28th Street Pit And Pub
410-289-2020
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 13: Jack & T
x
Adolfo’s
410-289-4001
13th St. & The Boardwalk,
In The Beach Plaza Hotel
Saturday, Oct. 14: TBA
x
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Friday, Oct. 13: Frankie Moran
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
with Steve Harvey On Sax
Tuesdays: Bob Miller On The Piano
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Frankie Moran
x
Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 14: TBA
x
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Sunday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
x
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14:
On The Edge
Wednesday, Oct. 18:
Bryan Clark
Every Friday & Saturday:
DJ Dusty
x
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 13:
Smooth & Remy, 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Monkee Paw, 4-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 15:
Lauren Glick Band, 3-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Bettenroo Duo, 4-8 p.m.
x
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. in the Bay
Friday, Oct. 13:
DJ Hook, 9 p.m. (deck),
IV Stone, 9:30 p.m. (inside)
Saturday, Oct. 14:
DJ Groove, 9 p.m. (deck),
Jumper, 9:30 p.m. (inside)
x
Globe, The
410-641-0784
12 Broad St., Berlin
Friday, Oct. 13:
2nd Friday Art Stroll
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Octoberfest
x
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Fridays:
JJ The DJ, 10 p.m.
Saturdays:
DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Wednesdays:
Ravens Rap, 6 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, Oct. 13: DJ Wood
Saturday, Oct. 14: Funk Shué
x
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14: Chris Button, 2 p.m.,
DJ Jeremy, 9 p.m.
Sundays: Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.
Thursdays: Opposite Directions, 8 p.m.
x
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
54 & The Bay, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Oct. 13: Dave Hawkins, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Bobby Burns, 2 p.m.
Thursday Oct. 19: Kevin Poole, 5 p.m.
x
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Friday, Oct. 13: Lennon & The Leftovers
Saturday, Oct. 14: The Real Deal
Every Wednesday:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
x
KY West
443-664-2836
54th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14:
Tony Sciuto
x
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125
311 Talbot Street, OC
Friday, Oct. 13: DJ Batman, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Tranzfusion
x
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 13: Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Oct. 14: Beats By Dutch
Monday, Oct. 16: Karaoke with Jeremy
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Beats By Dutch
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
x
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Streets
On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 13 & 14:
CK the DJ, 2 p.m., Slamm
x
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 13:
19th Street Duo, 5 p.m.,
Rew Smith 9 p.m.,
The Benderz, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14: Full Circle, 5 p.m.,
Flowers For Taco, 9 p.m.,
The Rockets, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.