The Resorter … Revisited – October 13, 2017

Summer of 1972

Volume XVI

Edition 2

Issue Highlights

At this time, Ames Discount Department Stores were advertising specials at three locations — Seaford, Del., Salisbury and Pocomoke City.

Among Dick Lohmeyer’s “Things I Like” were cream chipped beef on French fried potatoes, afternoon naps, picnics anytime, anywhere, peanut chews at the movies and fried Maryland tomatoes.

The Ocean City Convention Hall this year was billing, “The Big Bands Are Back.” Set to appear were Danny Davis, Vaughn Monroe, Tex Beneke, Guy Lombardo, Duke Ellington, Warren Covington, Sammy Kaye and Glenn Miller.

The Oaks, a new mobile home community on Route 50 one mile west of Ocean City, was offering a three-bedroom furnished home for $6,999.

The Sandyhill Motel on the Boardwalk at 18th Street were offering “truly regal” accommodations including wall-to-wall carpeting, glass enclosed shower and tile bath, color television, crisp, clean linens and maid service.