Resort Museum Opens New Exhibit, Plans Special Events

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is showcasing a new exhibit entitled, “Archives and Artifacts.”

Each month the exhibit will display a different set of historic documents, photographs and artifacts that reveal Ocean City’s rich history.

Due to lack of space, the museum houses many of their artifacts offsite in a storage facility. This exhibit will give the public a chance to see some of the unique artifacts that otherwise would be in storage. Ocean City’s first legal draft beer tap, a bourbon jug from Prohibition era and a 1920’s Coast Guard era self-igniting flare are just a few of the unique items this exhibit will showcase.

A few of the subjects for this display will include the 1933 and 1962 storms, Prohibition and the fire of 1925.

In addition this month, the museum will be holding a Paranormal Investigation event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Follow along with the “Dead of Night” paranormal team and experience the spirits that occupy the 126-year-old Ocean City Life-Saving Station during evening hours.

Tickets are available at www.ocmuseum.org.

The museum is also planning its Annual Local’s Appreciation Week Oct. 25-31. The museum will offer free admission and 10% off most items in the gift shop for those that are local to Delmarva. Visitors will receive free parking at the Inlet lot.

For that week only, the museum store will offer 50% off books “Ocean City, Maryland: A Pictorial History” and “Shipwrecks and Rescues” by George and Suzanne Hurley as well as 50% off DVDs; “Once upon a Sand Dune” and “The Storm of 1962.”

For more information call 410-289-4991 or visit www.ocmuseum.org