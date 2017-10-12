Ocean City Seeking Basketball Officials

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is looking for officials for its late fall and winter basketball leagues and tournaments.

Among the qualifications required is graduation from an accredited high school or GED equivalent. Prospective candidates must be 18 or older and successfully complete a criminal background check and drug screening. On-court training will be provided, but knowledge of the rules of the game is required and prior experience in officiating basketball is desirable.

A written rules exam or oral exam and an interview will be given. Potential candidates should possess a high level of independent judgment and follow all city policies and regulations. The evening work schedule is four to 12 hours per week and the rate of pay is $18 per hour.

Officials are under the direction of the assigned coordinator and the program supervisor. Veterans are encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted by mail to Recreation Manager Al “Hondo” Handy at 200 125th Street, Ocean City, Md., 21842. For more information, call (410) 250-0125.