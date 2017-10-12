OC Elementary Holds Naming Contest For Their Cafeteria

by
?

Ocean City Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Laurie Phillips recently held a school-wide naming contest for their cafeteria.  Each class came up with an idea for a name. The top names were then compiled and the students, faculty and staff casted ballots for which was their favorite.  Julie Moeller’s fourth grade class, pictured, won the naming contest with their “Sharkbite Cafe.”