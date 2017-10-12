OC-Berlin Rotary Club Guest Speaker Gives Presentation On How She Became Legal U.S. Citizen

Guest Speaker Katherine Morris, pictured at left with Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club President Margaret Mudron, gave an interesting presentation to the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club regarding her personal experience with becoming a U.S. citizen. She legally emigrated from Peru and discussed the process to become a legal resident and U.S. citizen.